Residents thankful to have escaped unharmed

The residents of the home that was engulfed in flames around midnight at the Qauia settlement in Lami are counting their lucky stars as they escaped the blaze unharmed.

Resident, Taniela Naisua says he was sleeping in a flat behind their house when he heard people shouting that their home was ablaze.

He believes the fire that consumed their three-bedroom house started from the kitchen.

Article continues after advertisement

“We cooked Dalo and we were eating in front of the house before I went to the other flat to sleep. I think we didn’t put the fire out properly and I believe that’s how the fire started.”

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be alert as there has been an increase in fire incidents in recent weeks.

Five fire incidents were recorded from Friday and over the weekend, leaving 27 people homeless.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane has expressed concern that in two incidents, the houses were allegedly set on fire by the property owners or occupants.