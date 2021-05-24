Home

Prioritize fire safety, urges NFA chief

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 5:31 am

The National Fire Authority has stated that current dry and windy conditions in the Western Division have been the major contributing factors for the quick spread of fire.

Chief executive, Puamau Sowane says the public needs to realize this and start being very vigilant and careful with fire safety in their homes.

This as the NFA recorded six fire incidents in the past six days.

Sowane says it is sad to see 34 people are now homeless and have lost their belongings in the fire during these trying times.

Sowane says we cannot depend on others to prevent our homes from fires, as it is every individual’s business to look after their homes.

He adds that as we approach the festive season, it is everyone’s responsibility to focus on fire safety and put in precautionary measures.

Sowane highlights the increase in residential fires indicate people are being very careless.

The NFA is carrying out its investigations into all the fire incidents.

