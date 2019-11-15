Fire
Police investigate two house fires in the Western division
February 22, 2020 9:50 am
Two houses were destroyed in a fire in the Western division yesterday.
A five bedroom house was completely destroyed in a fire at Cuvu in Sigatoka.
Police say the house belonged to a 33-year-old hotel worker and the cost of damage is estimated at $30,000.
There were no reports of injuries and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, a house made of roofing iron and timber with concrete was completely destroyed at Korovuto in Ba.
The house belonged to a man who is currently in America and was vacant since last year.
The cost of damage is estimated at around $10,000 and the cause of fire is yet to be determined.
Investigations continue.