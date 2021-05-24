Owner of Port Denarau workshop in shock

The owner of the Baobab Marine and Seal Superyachts Fiji in Port Denarau is still in shock over this morning’s tragic incident.

An early morning blaze has destroyed his workshop.

Chase Smith says he is devastated over what has happened.

According to Smith he received a call at around midnight and by the time he arrived at the scene the building was fully engulfed.

He says they have been renting at the marina for more than 10 years.

Smith says more than 35 workers are now unemployed.

He adds the estimated cost of damage stand at around $4m to $5m.

The National Fire Authority officials are still at the scene as investigation continues.