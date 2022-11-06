Nine homeless after Sigatoka fire

[Photo: Supplied]

Nine people are homeless after a fire destroyed a three flat property in Maro, Sigatoka on Friday.

The house belonged to Rajend Kumar who is a farmer.

His son Avikash Kumar says the fire is believed to have started at around 1pm on Friday.

Kumar says the property was occupied by two separate families while they were renting on another property.

He says they were on their farm situated half an hour away from their house in Maro when a neighbor informed them that their house was on fire.

He adds no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Kumar says they had bought the house in January and his parents had invested all their saving in the property.

An investigation is expected to begin soon to determine the cause of the fire.