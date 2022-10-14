NFA reduces response time

Fire Truck. [File Photo]

The National Fire Authority has reduced its response time from 10 minutes to five minutes.

This as many residential properties are built using materials that are not fire compliant and as a result, the structures burn down quickly.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says the fire trend for the past seven years shows that around 90 percent of fires occur at residential properties while only ten percent are commercial.

Article continues after advertisement

“Trying to move our response time from 10 min to five minutes, is quite a challenge. But like I said if everyone complies with the fire standard, in building their homes with the correct fire-rated materials, we will be able to solve all these problems.”

The CEO says people must use materials which are fire-rated level, as this will allow the structure to resist itself when a fire starts.

“The fire rates level right now in Fiji should be 60:60:60. Which basically means that when a fire starts, it should give the firefights an allowable time of one hour to arrive there before it is completely burnt down.”

A major reason for residential fires spreading quickly is that many homes are congested with old items.

At this stage, the NFA only monitors commercial properties for fire compliance, while awareness sessions are held in communities.

Thirty-six percent of residential fires occur due to electrical faults, while arson is second on the list.

The NFA aims to establish fire wardens in 1,193 communities in the next five years.

So far they’ve established and trained wardens in 28 communities.