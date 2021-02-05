NFA praises quick action of St. Giles staff nurses

Quick action from staff nurses at the St. Giles Hospital at Reservoir Road saved a major disaster from happening on Thursday afternoon.

The office of the hospital’s Staff in Charge had caught fire but was successfully extinguished by the quick action of the staff nurses before the fire team arrived at around 2pm.

It is believed that a patient who was discharged from the hospital last month used a beer bottle with kerosene in it and cloth to set the place on fire.

The nurses present at the hospital used the hose reels and dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire before it spread.

National Fire Authority chief executive, Puamau Sowane, says the quick action of the nurses is commendable.