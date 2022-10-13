NFA plans multi-agency HQ

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The National Fire Authority is planning to build a multi-agency headquarters.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says they are trying to acquire the land at Komo Park in Samabula, Suva for this headquarters.

Sowane says they’re working closely with their line ministry on this project.

“It will house all other agencies that respond to emergencies and there will also be a fire station under that multi-agency headquarters. So it is all in line. It is also included in our five-year strategic plan.”

Sowane says their headquarters is currently based in Walu Bay, Suva since 1995 when NFA was established.



