NFA investigates Shreedhar Motors fire incident

Fire incident that occurred at Shreedhar Motors along Marine Drive in Lami last Friday [File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is investigating the fire incident that occurred at Shreedhar Motors along Marine Drive in Lami last Friday.

The incident happened at around 10.30 am.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says the fire team responded immediately.

Sowane says approaching the fire scene, the team saw massive smoke from the Shreedhar Motors Limited building.

He adds they quickly established deliveries of water from the fire truck to extinguish the fire and stop its spread.

A total of thirty firefighters from Lami, Suva and Valelevu stations attended the incident.

Sowane says fire safety is crucial for all businesses and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that their properties are fire compliant.

He adds building owners and business operators should ensure full compliance with the fire safety aspects outlined in the Fiji Building Code, as well as take heed of the fire safety precautions and messages by the NFA.

From January until October, a total of 113 structural fire incidents have been recorded compared to 98 structural fire incidents same period last year.

Of the 113 incidents, 106 incidents are residential fires and seven are commercial.