NFA investigates Nakasi fire

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 3:15 am

The National Fire Authority will be carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire at Dilo Street at Naulu, Nakasi around midday yesterday.

The NFA Contact Centre was alerted of the house fire at 12.07 pm and the fire team from the Nakasi Fire Station responded immediately.

Upon arrival at the scene at 12.10 pm, the fire team found a double-story building on fire.

It is understood the fire had started from the bakery area of the building and the building was vacant at the time of the fire as the owner had left with his family earlier in the morning.

Of the two neighboring houses destroyed in the fire, one contained two flats which were occupied by the house owner and tenant whilst the second house was vacant at the time of the fire incident.

It is understood that a total of seventeen people have been left homeless after the incident.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says all Fijians should be alert to their surroundings.

 

