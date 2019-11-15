NFA investigates fatal fire

The National Fire Authority and police are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of four elderly women.

The incident happened yesterday morning at Benau Road in Labasa.

The NFA says the two-bedroom wooden and corrugated iron house was fully engulfed when the fire crew arrived at the scene.

The team managed to stop the fire from spreading to a house just three meters away.

It is understood that the family was asleep in the house when the fire started.

The intensity of the fire woke the owner and the NFA says it was unfortunate that four elderly women, one believed to be the mother of the owner were not able to escape.

All the victims were in their 70s.


























