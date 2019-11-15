NFA battles house fire in Suva Point

The firefighters are trying to control a fire in Statham Street, in Suva.
The fire is believed to have started just after midday.
Two fire trucks are at the scene.
The wooden building is a government quarters belonging to the staff of the Fiji Meteorological staff.
Stay with us for more details soon.
