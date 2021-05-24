NFA averts major fire

A fire this morning has partially destroyed a double-story house.
The incident happened at Waimanu Road, in Suva at around 8am.
It is believed the fire started from the bottom floor.
The firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the top floor and also a nearby office space.
More details soon.
