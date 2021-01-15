NFA attends to six fire incidents this year

The National Fire Authority has attended to six fire incidents in the first 20 days of this year.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says as a result of these fire incidents, 20 people are now left homeless.

He adds fire safety is every individual’s responsibility and Fijians need to start taking precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents.

The NFA CEO says some of the incidents occur when the house occupants weren’t at home and have identified that the causes of the incidents are electrical related.

The Authority attended to a fire incident at Lairo Road in Nadawa last night.

The Valelevu Fire team immediately responded to it and upon arrival at the scene, they found a two bedroom-house fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were occupying the home when the fire started but managed to escape to safety before it destroyed their house.

Two other families also lost their homes to separate fire incidents on Monday.

NFA investigation is underway to determine the cause of the three fire incidents.