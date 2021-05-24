Home

Fire
NFA alarmed by increasing fires

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 9:29 am

54 people are homeless because of 15 fire incidents this month.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says this is concerning.

National Fire Authority says Fiji is in the dry season and the fire incidents are expected to rise.

The NFA has also received complaints regarding Fijians burning rubbish in their backyard.

NFA Acting Chief Executive, Puamau sowane says it is illegal to burn rubbish in the backyard.

