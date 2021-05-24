Neighbours rescue woman from burning house

A 75-year-old woman escaped death yesterday afternoon after her home was razed to the ground.

Gaya Wati from Tabia, outside Labasa, was rescued by neighbors after seeing her kitchen ablaze.

Witnesses say the fire spread quickly and within minutes the wooden and corrugated iron home collapsed.

Article continues after advertisement

The fire is alleged to have started from unattended cooking on a gas stove.

After seeing her kitchen floor on fire, Wati sought help from her neighbours who then rescued her.

The cost of damage is estimated at around $40, 000.