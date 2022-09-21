Nadonumai fire claims second life

[File Photo]

Police have confirmed the death of a man who sustained burns following a fire that destroyed two houses in Nadonumai in Lami last week.

Police say the man was since admitted at the hospital and unfortunately passed away yesterday.

A reliable source had informed FBC News after the incident that the man was a visiting relative who has been residing overseas for the past few years.

It’s believed he sustained burns when trying to save a six-month-old who perished in the fire.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire continues.