Nadi family homeless after fire

A family is now homeless after their three storey house was fully destroyed by a fire in Nadi last night.

Owner Mansoor Ali says the blaze broke out just after 6pm and spread quickly within the building and the compound which also damaged 11 vehicles.

Ali says they were operating their Tour Transfer Company from home.

“The Police vehicle coming around and saying evacuate then I came down and saw the fire at the back, then I ran up to get the keys of the vehicle so I can remove a few of them but by the time I brought the keys the garage was engulfed with flames. I ran upstairs got hold of my wife and I sent my brother to get my dad who is about 85 years old to bring him down.”

He says they were lucky to have escaped without any injuries.

According to Ali for 45 years the family has been living in this property as they are now trying to come to terms with what has happened.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known as investigations continue.