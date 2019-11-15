Home destroyed in morning fire

A house was completely destroyed in a fire at Namara settlement in Khalsa Road this morning.

The fire is believed to have started before 5 am.

FBC News understands the house contained two flats and the fire started from one of the flats.

Article continues after advertisement

An eyewitness Antra Devi who stays in one of the flats says she was on her way to the market when she heard explosions.

She said she was only able to save her purse and keys.

More details are expected to be released later.