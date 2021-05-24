Morning blaze takes all away

A morning blaze has destroyed a three-bedroom house at Jittu Estate in Suva and in the process left a family homeless.

The property consists of two flats.

Home owner Peni Bari, 76, lost all his belongings in the fire.

Bari, who resides with his daughter and grandson, says he was alerted to the incident around 9.30am.

This was when he was outside their home talking to a neighbour.

Bari says when he rushed into the house, it was too late due to the heat and smoke.

The Ra native says he will now move to Samabula, where one of his children resides.

Despite the devastation, Bari says he is grateful no one was injured and that the blaze was contained from spreading to neighbouring houses.

Investigation continues.