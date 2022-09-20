Ministry to support Nadonumai families

The fire at Nadonumai in Lami

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar has assured the Ministry’s assistance to those families affected by fire incidents.

Speaking to the families at Nadonumai in Lami who had lost their homes in a fire last week, Akbar says they will be assisted under the Fire Relief Assistance program to cater to their immediate basic needs.

Akbar adds they will also look into other government assistance and ways to help their children return to school.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister is encouraging families, friends and potential donors to come forward and provide support in whichever way they can to help these families.

The fire that broke out last Wednesday in Nadonumai claimed the life of a six-month-old and destroyed two houses.

A man in his 70s also sustained burns from the incident and was admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva.