Ministry promises to assist fire victims

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation has promised to assist the two families who lost their home in a fire in Suva on Wednesday.

Rosy Akbar accompanied a team of Welfare Officers to meet the affected families today.

Peni Bari and Viniana Adinaulu from Jittu Estate lost all their possessions.

Akbar says they will provide immediate relief adding that Bari will be assisted with the Government-funded Fire Insurance claim as he is a beneficiary of the Social Pension Scheme.

The other family is not on any Welfare Schemes, hence, they will be assisted under the Fire Relief Assistance.

The National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force are preparing a report on the incident and are also working closely with the Department of Social Welfare to help with the insurance applications for both families.