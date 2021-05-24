Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|
Full Coverage

Fire

Ministry promises to assist fire victims

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 6:02 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation has promised to assist the two families who lost their home in a fire in Suva on Wednesday.

Rosy Akbar accompanied a team of Welfare Officers to meet the affected families today.

Peni Bari and Viniana Adinaulu from Jittu Estate lost all their possessions.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says they will provide immediate relief adding that Bari will be assisted with the Government-funded Fire Insurance claim as he is a beneficiary of the Social Pension Scheme.

The other family is not on any Welfare Schemes, hence, they will be assisted under the Fire Relief Assistance.

The National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force are preparing a report on the incident and are also working closely with the Department of Social Welfare to help with the insurance applications for both families.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.