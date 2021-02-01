Labasa fire leaves three homeless  

Three people are homeless after a fire destroyed their three-bedroom flat at Sagar Street in Naodamu, Labasa yesterday afternoon.

Police confirms the three-bedroom house belongs to a 57-year-old farmer.

It is believed the fire started from one of the rooms.

There were no injuries or casualties reported as all occupants were attending a church service when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, another two-bedroom vacant flat, situated next to this property was also destroyed.

An investigation continues.