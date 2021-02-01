Fire
Labasa fire leaves three homeless
April 3, 2021 11:10 am
Three people are homeless after a fire destroyed their three-bedroom flat at Sagar Street in Naodamu, Labasa yesterday afternoon.
Police confirms the three-bedroom house belongs to a 57-year-old farmer.
It is believed the fire started from one of the rooms.
There were no injuries or casualties reported as all occupants were attending a church service when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, another two-bedroom vacant flat, situated next to this property was also destroyed.
An investigation continues.
