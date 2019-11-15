Home

Fire

Labasa family loses home in fire

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 4, 2020 12:33 pm

A family of Lowcost, Bulileka in Labasa is today homeless after a fire destroyed their home this morning.

The National Fire Authority confirms they were alerted to the fire following a call at 11.36am.

Upon arrival, they found the corrugated iron and timber home fully engulfed in flames.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands no one was hurt or injured in the fire.

Fire officers are still at the scene extinguishing the fire and carrying out their investigation.

More details in the next hour.

