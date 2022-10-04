Labasa family loses home in fire

[File Photo]

A family of five are homeless after their house was destroyed in a fire in Coqeloa, Labasa early this morning.

When the National Fire Authority team in Labasa responded to the fire alert at 2:22am, the four-bedroom corrugated iron and wooden house was well-engulfed in flames.

The NFA says its team worked quickly to extinguish the fire, but unfortunately, the family lost all their possessions.

The family was able to evacuate the house safe during the incident.

The NFA is carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to the NFA, a total of 101 structural fire incidents have been recorded since January.

Of this figure, 41 were recorded in the Central/Eastern Division, 47 in the Western Division, and 13 in the Northern Division.

The NFA urges Fijians to be alert to their surroundings and call the toll-free emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire, before attempting to put it out.