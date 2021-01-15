Kerebula man loses home in second fire

Three people are homeless after a fire destroyed a home in Nadi last night.

The incident happened in Kerebula Settlement.

It is believed the owner of the house and his wife were away at the time of the incident. The couple’s son was alone at home.

The National Fire Authority says information gathered reveals that the owner had lost his previous home in a fire two years.

He had rebuilt the house that was destroyed in the fire last night.

NFA chief executive, Puamau Sowane, says it is shocking to see that despite many reminders and awareness they still see so many homes destroyed in fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of fire.