Woman dies in house fire

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 25, 2021 5:55 am

A 32-year old woman died in a house fire at Filipai Crescent, Tacirua East yesterday afternoon.

The National Fire Authority says the woman was in the three-bedroom concrete house that was engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived at the scene.

NFA says a fire crew managed to control the fire and stop its spread to other adjacent buildings.

It says the body of the woman was found in the sitting room and is believed to be the home owner’s wife.

It is understood that the nine-year old daughter of the deceased went to her neighbor’s place with her grandmother when the fire started at their house.

The husband of the deceased was at work when the incident took place.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says this pandemic has affected many people and businesses and urges everyone to be alert and vigilant and to take fire safety seriously.

He says if Fijians are home during this lockdown period, they should check their homes and ensure to practice good fire safety measures.

Sowane adds the focus now is to assist the Health Ministry to fight this deadly virus and contain it as quickly as possible and during this time we all have to be more vigilant.

NFA is working with the Police to conduct its investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

 

