Fire

Homes engulfed in flames

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 12:15 pm

The firefighters are at Sakoca in Nasinu trying to control a blaze that is believed to have engulfed more than one home.

The fire is believed to have started in the last hour.

It’s believed that at least four houses are on fire.

Details are still sketchy at this stage.

Officers are trying to stop the fire from spreading further.

Stay with us for updates.

 

 

 

