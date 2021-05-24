Home

Fire

Good Samaritan helps fire victim

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:11 pm
Rajni Khant [left] with Peni Bari who lost his home in a fire at Jittu Estate in Suva this morning.

A Good Samaritan has offered cash assistance to Peni Bari who lost his home in a fire at Jittu Estate in Suva this morning.

Rajni Khant was driving by when he saw Bari’s property that was destroyed by fire.

Khant says times are hard and anyone would have done what he did today.

“It took him, I don’t know how many years to come up to here. But the house was destroyed in 5-10 minutes. So if anybody can help please move forward and help this brother.”

Khant who a businessman says the cash is to help the 76-year-old get some immediate needs for his family.

A surprised Bari says he is grateful for the assistance.

Bari says he has struggled for 60 years to build his home which was destroyed within minutes by the fire.

