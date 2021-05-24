Firefighters put out blaze

Firefighters have managed to control a fire that started from one of the buildings along Namoli Avenue in Lautoka.
Chicken Express and the Potters House Church Lautoka suffered significant damages.
The place is still cordoned off as the NFA is trying to ensure the surrounding properties are safe.
Police are also at the scene.
