Fire

Firefighters battle huge blaze in Ba Town

Filipe Naikaso
August 1, 2021 9:04 pm
[Source: Supplied]

A number of shops located at the Ba Town Council Arcade are currently on fire.

Police confirm they received a report just after 8pm.

Firefighters are still at the scene battling the huge blaze as they try and contain the fire.



Ba Chamber of Commerce Secretary, Anil Amin says there’s alot of businesses that are located at the arcade.

More details will be released soon.

[Source: Supplied]

