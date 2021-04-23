Home

Fire

Fire leaves six homeless

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 28, 2021 12:32 pm
A five-bedroom home was destroyed in a fire in Nadi this morning. [SOURCE: NFA]

A family of six in Votualevu, Nadi are now homeless after their five-bedroom home was destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Nadi fire station was alerted about the incident around 5 am and responded immediately.

The National Fire Authority confirms that there were no reports of injuries or death.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, says losing a home and belongings at this time is devastating especially with COVID-19 at hand.

Sowane adds that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and with COVID restrictions in place, Fijians should be extra cautious.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

