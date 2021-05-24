Fire leaves seven homeless

A two-flat house in Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa was fully engulfed in fire in the last hour.
Six occupants were inside the house when the fire broke out but they managed to escape.
The fire is believed to have started from beneath the house and firefighters are currently at the scene.
More to follow.
