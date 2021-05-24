Fire leaves 13 homeless

A family of 13 is homeless after their two-flat house was destroyed by fire early this morning.

The incident happened at Vatoa Road in Narere.

House owner, Mumtaz Ali says his five-bedroom house was fully destroyed in the incident and they are currently staying with his younger daughter.

The National Fire Authority was alerted about the incident at 12.21am to which the team from the Nakasi Fire Station responded immediately.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when the team arrived at the scene of the incident a few minutes later.

The team were able to use one delivery of water from the fire truck to extinguish the fire.

It is believed that the fire had started from the bottom flat which was occupied by the tenants and further spread to the top flat occupied by the homeowner.

NFA says everyone was asleep when the fire started and no one was injured in the incident.

It is not known how the fire started and investigation continues.