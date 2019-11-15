Fire leaves nine homeless

The National Fire Authority says the recent number of fires is concerning given numerous reminders on safety measures.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane said it is alarming to see so many fires despite reminders because people are not taking fire safety seriously.

An early morning fire in Waikamu, Nadi has left 9 people homeless.

The Nadi Fire Station was alerted of the fire at 4.45am and the team found the three-flat structure engulfed in flames.

It is believed, the two flats destroyed in the fire were vacant whilst the third flat was occupied by a family of nine. People inside the third flat were able to escape to safety.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.