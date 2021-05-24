Home

Fire

Fire leaves 20 homeless

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 4:55 pm

Ashwini Radhika Nand is among the 20 people who lost everything in a fire at Sakoca settlement in Nasinu earlier today.

The incident at around 11am destroyed five lean-to flats.

Article continues after advertisement

Fire leaves 20 homeless – FBC News

Nand, who is a single mother says she was in church when she received a call that her house was on fire.

“When we came everything was gone. We could not save anything. Everything is gone. Yesterday I bought plenty new things.”

Rajiv Kumar, who lives nearby says they were preparing lunch when they heard loud noises.

Kumar says he ran outside and saw smoke coming out of his neighbours house and quickly called the National Fire Authority.

“We just could see only the smoke coming out from the bottom flats. But by the time the National Fire Authority arrived, three bottom flats were already burnt – the last two houses were burning. Then they arrived and started to put the fire away. But it was already much late because in our area there was no water from yesterday – so that was another drawback.”

It is not known how the fire started as the National Fire Authority is expected to begin its investigation soon.

No description available.
Image supplied by Shyleen Chand.

 

No description available.
Image supplied by Shyleen Chand.

