Fire incidents shock Taveuni residents
July 25, 2021 9:38 am
Separate fire incidents and an early morning break in has shocked the people of Naqara Taveuni .
FBC News understands the incident happened at around 3am.
An eyewitness informed FBC News that a shop was completely destroyed in the fire while residents were able to save the mosque .
The shop is said to have around $70,000 worth of items.
There was also a break in at a retail outlet
It is alleged that the suspects broke the door of the outlet to gain entry.
Police investigation is underway.
