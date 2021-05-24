Fire incidents shock Taveuni residents

Separate fire incidents and an early morning break in has shocked the people of Naqara Taveuni .

FBC News understands the incident happened at around 3am.

An eyewitness informed FBC News that a shop was completely destroyed in the fire while residents were able to save the mosque .

The shop is said to have around $70,000 worth of items.

There was also a break in at a retail outlet

It is alleged that the suspects broke the door of the outlet to gain entry.

Police investigation is underway.