Fire

Fire in Rakiraki town contained

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 25, 2020 4:30 pm
Firefighters have managed to contain the fire which broke out from a building in Rakirak town this morning.

The fire is believed to have started at around 9.30am.

It took firefighters more than three hours to contain the blaze.

It is believed the fire broke out from the A Gafoor Building in Main Street of the Rakiraki Town which than spread to two nearby buildings.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the fire has destroyed two building while one has been partially damaged.

 

