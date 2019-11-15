Fire destroys two flats in Savusavu  

Two flats in Savusavu were destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.
The fire is alleged to have started from one of the rooms in the first flat.
Police say the first flat was occupied by 28-year-old security officer and his family while the other flat was occupied by a man, his wife and their son.
There were no reports of injuries.
The estimated cost of damage for the two wooden tin flats is around $40,000
Investigation continues.
