Fire destroys newly renovated house in Raiwaqa

A newly renovated house in Raiwaqa, Suva was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Located along Hibiscus Lane just off Milverton Road – the house was vacant at the time of incident.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to two other nearby houses.

Police cordoned off the area close to the house as a precautionary measure.

Eye witnesses say the fire started at around 1pm.

Resident Asenaca Atama says they tried to help the families whose homes were near the fire.



“When we came that’s when we saw the engulfing smoke. The men and the boys in the area was trying to save Apisai’s house. So as soon as I walked in I tried to turn off all the power switches in the house.”

There were no reports of injuries or causalities.

The National Fire Authority and Police are now investigating to determine the cause of the fire.