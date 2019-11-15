Fire destroys home in Gaji Road

Firefighters from the National Fire Authority yesterday attended to a house fire at Gaji Road, in Lagilagi settlement, Suva.

The Suva Fire Station was alerted of the incident at 3:30pm and the fire crew responded immediately.

Upon arrival, the crew found a timber and corrugated iron lean-to house fully engulfed in flames.

Two deliveries of water were used to extinguish the fire and stop the spread to adjacent houses.

The house was occupied by three people at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is now underway.

NFA Chief Executive Officer, Puamau Sowane is urging the public to take extra precautions and practice fire safety.

He says they are working towards building resilient communities and the support of people is needed to reduce unwanted fires.