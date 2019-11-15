Fire destroys family dream house

A family’s years of hard work and sacrifice were destroyed within minutes as their partly constructed house in Loa village, Cakaudrove was burnt to the ground on Monday.

Homeowner Sekoula Sitikalokalowai says the damage is estimated to cost around $50,000.

She says no one was at the house during the time of the incident but she was made aware of the blaze from family members who lived nearby.

Sitikalokalowai says the fire started around 2-3am.

“I was in tears. I recalled all the finances that we have come through. All the hardships that we have faced and all the sacrifices. The house was half-built and all I can say is that nobody was in the house. It’s only the materials that were in the house.”

The four-bedroom house was described as the upcoming dream home for the family.

An investigation is now underway.