Fire destroys car wash and service centre
October 9, 2020 12:31 pm
A car wash and a service center was destroyed in a fire in Kinoya, Nasinu today.
The fire started at around 11am.
Firefighters have been able to control the fire.
A vehicle that was in the garage for repairs also burned down.
Firefighters and Police are still at the scene.
Police officers are also redirecting traffic.
