Fire

Fire destroys car wash and service centre

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 12:31 pm
A car wash and a service center was destroyed in a fire in Kinoya, Nasinu today.

The fire started at around 11am.

Firefighters have been able to control the fire.

A vehicle that was in the garage for repairs also burned down.

Firefighters and Police are still at the scene.

Police officers are also redirecting traffic.

 

