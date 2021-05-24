Fire destroys a workshop at the Denarau Marina

One of the large workshops at the Denarau Marina burnt down and firefighters are still at the scene of the incident.
The fire is believed to have started early this morning.
FBC News understands that assessment is still underway to determine the extent of the damage.
More details soon.
