Fire destroys a family home in Samabula

A family of six is now left homeless after their house was fully engulfed in a fire.
The incident happened at Lakeba Street, Samabula early this morning.
It is believed that the incident happened at around 2am.
Article continues after advertisement
The fire is believed to have started from a diya.
More details soon.
