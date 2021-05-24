Home

Fire

Fire destroys a family home in Samabula

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 4, 2021 8:46 am

A family of six is now left homeless after their house was fully engulfed in a fire.

The incident happened at Lakeba Street, Samabula early this morning.

It is believed that the incident happened at around 2am.

The fire is believed to have started from a diya.

More details soon.

