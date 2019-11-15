Home

Fire

Fire contained at Naboro Prison Compound

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 11, 2020 1:57 pm

Firefighters have managed to contain a fire from spreading at a barrack at the Naboro Prison Compound.

Chief Fire Officer Qionilau Moceitai says a unit of the double story barrack was destroyed.

Moceitai says firefighters from the Suva and Navua Fire Stations worked to contain the fire from spreading.

The fire started at around 12.40pm.

Moceitai says there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

He says an assessment will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

