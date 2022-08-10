Fire claims life in Ba

Police say the victim was allegedly trapped inside the two bedroom home when the fire started at around three this morning.

A woman believed to be her 80s has died following a house fire in Varadoli, Ba this morning.

Police say the victim was allegedly trapped inside the two bedroom home when the fire started at around three this morning.

National Fire Authority and Police officers are still at the scene.

An eye witness told FBC News that the fire started at around 4am.

The witness says there were two occupants in the house at the time of the incident.

The neighbours were able to rescue the second occupant, however, the fire spread quickly and they were unable to save the elderly woman.

The second occupant received injuries and is admitted at the Ba hospital.