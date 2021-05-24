Fire claims a life in Savusavu

A 58-year-old woman of Naveria in Savusavu has lost her life in a house fire.

The National Fire Authority believes the victim was partially immobile as a result of a stroke and was alone at home as her husband had gone to pick up their daughter.

It’s believed the woman was unable to escape the blaze.

Article continues after advertisement

An NFA investigation is underway.

A team from the Savusavu Fire Station rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 8.55 last night but found the five-bedroom wooden and corrugated iron house fully engulfed.

NFA CEO, Puamau Sowane, says it is sad that a life has been lost this festive season.

Sowane, says with only one a day to Christmas, Fijians must be more responsible and mindful of the danger that surrounds them if fire safety is not taken seriously.