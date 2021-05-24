Fire breaks out at Jittu Estate

A fire has erupted at Jittu Estate, Raiwaqa in Suva in the last hour.
Firefighters are currently at the scene, with reports that a house is on fire.
Police are also on the site assisting the fire department.
Article continues after advertisement
Stay with us for more.
