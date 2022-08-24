Fire allegedly claims a life

Police say the incident occurred in Malau at a home that belonged to a 41-year-old carrier driver. [File Photo]

A woman in her 40s is believed to have died during a fire in Rakiraki last night.

Police say the incident occurred in Malau at a home that belonged to a 41-year-old carrier driver.

The man and his three children managed to escape unharmed, however, the victim was allegedly trapped inside.

A joint investigation with the National Fire Authority is underway.